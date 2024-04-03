Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    As the 2024 Election campaign heats up amid a scorching heatwave across the nation, Nitin Gadkari has devised a solution. His customized campaign 'rath' is equipped with water sprinklers, providing relief to him, his aides, and security personnel during roadshows

    The 2024 Election campaign season is intense, not just because candidates are vying for people's mandate but because the prevailing heatwave across the country is making their task all the more difficult. At least, Nitin Gadkari seems to have found a solution of sorts. His customised campaign 'rath' has water sprinklers to offer him, his aides and his security personnel some respite from the scorching sun. Heat notwithstanding, Gadkari has pulling sizeable crowds in his roadshows

