Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Get ready for a vibrant celebration as Assam prepares to host the world's largest Jhumur Festival! This traditional dance, rooted in the tea tribe communities of Assam, is performed during the autumn season and shows the rich cultural heritage of the region. Watch as we explore what Jhumur dance is all about, its historical significance, and the upcoming festival featuring thousands of artists. From its rhythmic movements to its beautiful music, learn how Jhumur dance reflects the joys and sorrows of everyday life. Watch.