North East Pulse | Assam Woman Builds Boundary Wall Business From Scratch & Transforms Her Life

Meet Barnali Saikia Gogoi, a determined woman from Golaghat, Assam, who turned her financial hardships into an inspiring success story. Despite facing challenges in 2022 and 2023, Barnali took a bold step by enrolling in a 10-day training course in Jaipur, Rajasthan. With just ₹3.5 lakh borrowed from her husband, she started a small business manufacturing ready-made boundary walls under the name Aditya Small Enterprises. Today, she is the only woman entrepreneur in Upper Assam engaged in this innovative venture. Her custom-designed boundary walls are not only cost-effective - 50 percent cheaper than traditional brick walls - but also provide employment to 13 workers. WATCH.