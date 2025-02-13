North East Pulse | Assam's Barpeta Prison Transforms Into Thriving Farming Hub!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 13, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Incredible transformation in Assam! Barpeta District Jail is now a thriving farming hub! See how inmates are engaging in multi-crop cultivation, growing everything from mustard to apple berries. This initiative is not only utilizing the jail's 42 acres but also providing valuable skills and rehabilitation opportunities. Find out how this unique project is changing lives and turning a prison into a place of productivity.

