NIA Raids Underway in J&K’s Qazigund Over Delhi Blast Probe
The NIA on Monday launched coordinated raids in Qazigund and several parts of Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the recent Delhi blast. Security agencies intensified search operations to track suspects, seize digital evidence and verify local links. Heavy deployment and sealed-off zones reported across key spots.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
03:11
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing