New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Raghav Chadha Condemns BJP Over Mismanagement | Asianet Newsable

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Raghav Chadha criticised BJP for its failures in managing railway services at the Maha Kumbh. Raghav Chadha said, “This is a very sad incident and I think this entire incident has shaken the soul of the entire nation. I pray to give strength to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, and I wish for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured. This entire incident shows the level of mismanagement and negligence of our Indian Railways. On 11th February, while speaking in the Parliament, I said that the condition of our Indian Railways has become such that the public is stuffed into the train like potato sacks.”