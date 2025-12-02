Nanded Horror: Girl Reveals Chilling Truth Behind Boyfriend’s Murder
A shocking honour-killing case from Nanded has emerged after Anchal alleged her father and brother murdered her boyfriend, Saksham Tate, over caste. She claims police irresponsibly pushed her brother while filing a false complaint. Heartbroken, she later applied vermillion using Saksham’s blood, saying it was her last way to honour their love.
