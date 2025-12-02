MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Nanded Horror: Girl Reveals Chilling Truth Behind Boyfriend’s Murder

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 02 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Share this Video

A shocking honour-killing case from Nanded has emerged after Anchal alleged her father and brother murdered her boyfriend, Saksham Tate, over caste. She claims police irresponsibly pushed her brother while filing a false complaint. Heartbroken, she later applied vermillion using Saksham’s blood, saying it was her last way to honour their love.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Nanded Horror: Girl Reveals Chilling Truth Behind Boyfriend’s Murder
Now Playing
Nanded Horror: Girl Reveals Chilling Truth Behind Boyfriend’s Murder
India–Thailand Ties Get Boost: Jaishankar Welcomes FM Sihasak in Delhi
Now Playing
India–Thailand Ties Get Boost: Jaishankar Welcomes FM Sihasak in Delhi
PM Modi Congratulates, Shares Unheard Anecdotes of VP Radhakrishnan in Rajya Sabha
Now Playing
PM Modi Congratulates, Shares Unheard Anecdotes of VP Radhakrishnan in Rajya Sabha
NIA Raids Underway in J&K’s Qazigund Over Delhi Blast Probe
Now Playing
NIA Raids Underway in J&K’s Qazigund Over Delhi Blast Probe
The Great Khali Praises BJO Leadership in Maharashtra
Now Playing
The Great Khali Praises BJO Leadership in Maharashtra
India Beats SA, Fans Celebrate: ‘Paisa Wasool Match Tha’
Now Playing
India Beats SA, Fans Celebrate: ‘Paisa Wasool Match Tha’
Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Terror Module Led by Don Shahzad Bhatti
Now Playing
Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Terror Module Led by Don Shahzad Bhatti
PM Modi Highlights India’s Proud Achievements in November Address
Now Playing
PM Modi Highlights India’s Proud Achievements in November Address
CM Mohan Yadav's Son Reaches Mass-Wedding Venue to Marry Dr Ishita Patel
Now Playing
CM Mohan Yadav's Son Reaches Mass-Wedding Venue to Marry Dr Ishita Patel
Muzaffarnagar Groom Returns ₹31 Lakh Dowry, Sets Powerful Example | Viral News
Now Playing
Muzaffarnagar Groom Returns ₹31 Lakh Dowry, Sets Powerful Example | Viral News

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav–Tanya Clash Turns Explosive Over House Duties
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav–Tanya Clash Turns Explosive Over House Duties
Bigg Boss 19 Media Round Explodes: Reporters Corner Gaurav, Tanya, Farhana & Pranit
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Media Round Explodes: Reporters Corner Gaurav, Tanya, Farhana & Pranit
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Praises Gaurav Khanna After 14 Weeks | Mixed Reactions Inside House
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Praises Gaurav Khanna After 14 Weeks | Mixed Reactions Inside House
Bigg Boss 19: Ashish Chanchlani Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Hilarious ‘Ghost Target’ Task
03:11
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Ashish Chanchlani Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Hilarious ‘Ghost Target’ Task

News

Nanded Horror: Girl Reveals Chilling Truth Behind Boyfriend’s Murder
05:19
Now Playing
Nanded Horror: Girl Reveals Chilling Truth Behind Boyfriend’s Murder
India–Thailand Ties Get Boost: Jaishankar Welcomes FM Sihasak in Delhi
04:04
Now Playing
India–Thailand Ties Get Boost: Jaishankar Welcomes FM Sihasak in Delhi
Shiekh Hasina's Sister, Her Niece Sentenced by Bangladesh Court in Land Grab Scam
03:29
Now Playing
Shiekh Hasina's Sister, Her Niece Sentenced by Bangladesh Court in Land Grab Scam

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?