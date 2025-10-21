Women Booked For Offering Namaz Inside Pune’s Shaniwarwada Fort, Probe Underway
Controversy erupted in Pune after a group of women were booked for allegedly offering namaz inside the historic Shaniwarwada Fort. Police said the act violated local heritage site rules. The incident video went viral, sparking heated debate online. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.
