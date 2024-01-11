Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

Post-inauguration, the MTHL is expected to witness a daily traffic flow of 39,300 vehicles between the Sewri and Shivaji Nagar interchange, with an additional 9,800 vehicles expected between the Shivaji Nagar and Chirle interchange.

Atal Setu, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), stands as a groundbreaking engineering marvel, emerging as India's longest sea bridge. Anticipated to transform the dynamics of daily commutes, the bridge is poised to accommodate over 70,000 vehicles each day. The inauguration ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that is scheduled for January 12, marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of connectivity and economic integration in the region.

This ambitious project is expected to alleviate the notorious traffic congestion in Mumbai, particularly benefiting the travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Beyond the immediate relief to commuters, MTHL is set to integrate the neighboring Raigad district into Mumbai's economic ecosystem. The strategic connectivity from the Mumbai side, linking Sewri to Eastern Freeway and the under-construction Worli Sewri connector, showcases the comprehensive planning behind Atal Setu.

On the Navi Mumbai side, the Shivaji Nagar Interchange assumes a major role, connecting seamlessly with CIDCO's proposed Coastal Road. This interchange not only enhances local connectivity but also establishes a crucial link to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

With a design lifespan of 100 years and a capacity to handle 70,000 vehicles daily, Atal Setu is positioned to significantly reduce travel distances. The bridge, facilitating a swift 16-minute crossing, is set to trim the travel distance from South Mumbai to Chirle by approximately 30 km, translating into a remarkable one-hour reduction in commute time.

