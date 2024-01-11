Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram mandir: '100 chartered planes to land in Ayodhya on January 22', says CM Yogi Adityanath

    On 30 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Speaking at a public event, PM Modi had said that the Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram.

    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    As the Pran Partishtha day is around the corner, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (January 11) said that about 100 chartered planes are all set to land in the newly inaugurated Ayodhya airport on 22 January.

    "Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22 to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport," CM Adityanath said.

    "I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for giving the fourth international airport to Uttar Pradesh. The Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30," the Uttar Pradesh CM added.

    In the first phase, it is reportedly said that the airport can handle as many as 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually.

    The first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya was virtually launched by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh and other senior officials today.

    "PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station on December 30." Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

    "We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30th, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. Today we are going to connect Ayodhya with Ahmedabad," Scindia further added.

    Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures. According to reports, the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been integrated with over 1500 public CCTV cameras across the city.

