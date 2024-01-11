Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's car meets with accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, escapes unhurt

    It is reportedly said that Mufti was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries.

    BREAKING PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's car meets with accident in Jammu and Kashmir AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday (January 11) managed to escape from a car accident while she was travelling in met with an accident this afternoon. The incident took place at Sangam in J&K's Anantnag district.

    In a picture that is now viral on social media, the bonnet of the car, a black Scorpio, was a mangled heap of metal after it collided with a civilian car at Sangam.

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts

    It is reportedly said that Mufti was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries.

    Taking to X, her daughter Iltija said, "Ms Mufti's car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries."

    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed his apprehension, expressing relief that Mufti managed to avoid injury in what had the potential to become a severe incident. Abdullah emphasized the importance of a thorough government investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. In a post on X, he urged prompt attention to any security lapses that may have played a role in the incident, calling for immediate corrective measures.

    Ram mandir: '100 chartered planes to land in Ayodhya on January 22', says CM Yogi Adityanath

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS) vkp

    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS)

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts rkn

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts

    HSRP Number plate: How to apply online, fees and deadline vkp

    HSRP Number plate: How to apply online, fees and deadline

    BREAKING Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, nearby areas snt

    6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in parts of Delhi-NCR

    Ram mandir: '100 chartered planes to land in Ayodhya on January 22', says CM Yogi Adityanath AJR

    Ram mandir: '100 chartered planes to land in Ayodhya on January 22', says CM Yogi Adityanath

    Recent Stories

    Allu Arjun wishes 'Pushpa' director Sukumar on his birthday, calls him 'Genius' RKK

    Allu Arjun wishes 'Pushpa' director Sukumar on his birthday, calls him 'Genius'

    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS) vkp

    BMRCL now gets full-time MD with appointment of Maheshwar Rao (IAS)

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts rkn

    Kerala: Highest number of dowry, abuse cases reported in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram districts

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's successor dilemma, who could be the heir to the staunch political personality? avv

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's successor dilemma, who could be the heir to the staunch political personality?

    Football AFC Asian Cup 2024: A comprehensive guide to India's campaign; key fixtures, squad, team news and more osf

    AFC Asian Cup 2024: A comprehensive guide to India's campaign; key fixtures, squad, team news and more

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon