Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala
Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani visited the revered Shri Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur, Kerala. Ambani offered prayers and performed rituals at the historic shrine dedicated to Lord Krishna. His visit drew attention from devotees and temple officials alike, marking a moment of devotion and grace.
