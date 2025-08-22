MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

PM Modi On Removal Bill: If A Clerk Loses Job In 50 Hours Of Jail, Why Not Leaders?

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 22 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Share this Video

PM Narendra Modi strongly backed the new Removal Bill, which seeks to sack jailed leaders. At a rally in Gayaji, Bihar, he questioned why a clerk or peon loses job after 50 hours in jail, but CMs, Ministers, even PMs remain in power. He cited past cases of files being signed from jail and called it a threat to governance. Modi stressed that the NDA government’s anti-corruption law covers all leaders, including the Prime Minister.

Related Video

PM Modi On Removal Bill: If A Clerk Loses Job In 50 Hours Of Jail, Why Not Leaders?
Now Playing
PM Modi On Removal Bill: If A Clerk Loses Job In 50 Hours Of Jail, Why Not Leaders?
Rajasthan | Sawai Madhopur Faces Severe Waterlogging After Torrential Rains
Now Playing
Rajasthan | Sawai Madhopur Faces Severe Waterlogging After Torrential Rains
SC Order On Stray Dogs: Petitioner Nanita Sharma Welcomes ‘Balanced’ Verdict
Now Playing
SC Order On Stray Dogs: Petitioner Nanita Sharma Welcomes ‘Balanced’ Verdict
'Gundagardi, Sadak Chaap': NDA Slams Oppn’s Bill-Tearing Act, INDIA Bloc Hits Back
Now Playing
'Gundagardi, Sadak Chaap': NDA Slams Oppn’s Bill-Tearing Act, INDIA Bloc Hits Back
North East Pulse | Railway's Boost to Mizoram: Aizawl Connected To India’s Rail Network
Now Playing
North East Pulse | Railway's Boost to Mizoram: Aizawl Connected To India’s Rail Network
Owaisi HITS BJP’s PM Removal Bill As ‘Unconstitutional’
Now Playing
Owaisi HITS BJP’s PM Removal Bill As ‘Unconstitutional’
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked At Weekly Hearing
Now Playing
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked At Weekly Hearing
Tharoor DESTROYS Pakistan: 'India-Pak Ties Are All Snakes!'
Now Playing
Tharoor DESTROYS Pakistan: 'India-Pak Ties Are All Snakes!'
BREAKING: India’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal Clears: 97 Tejas Mark 1A Jets for IAF
Now Playing
BREAKING: India’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal Clears: 97 Tejas Mark 1A Jets for IAF
Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025
Now Playing
Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan Backs Out from Task, Sparks Housewide Uproar
03:12
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan Backs Out from Task, Sparks Housewide Uproar
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan’s Laugh During Shaitya’s Confession Erupts Huge Outrage!
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan’s Laugh During Shaitya’s Confession Erupts Huge Outrage!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Adhila & Noora’s Emotional Sacrifice Leaves Housemates in Tears 💔
03:06
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Adhila & Noora’s Emotional Sacrifice Leaves Housemates in Tears 💔
‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’: Raghav Juyal & Lakshya Shine In Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series
01:17
Now Playing
‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’: Raghav Juyal & Lakshya Shine In Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series

News

PM Modi On Removal Bill: If A Clerk Loses Job In 50 Hours Of Jail, Why Not Leaders?
03:06
Now Playing
PM Modi On Removal Bill: If A Clerk Loses Job In 50 Hours Of Jail, Why Not Leaders?
Rajasthan | Sawai Madhopur Faces Severe Waterlogging After Torrential Rains
03:54
Now Playing
Rajasthan | Sawai Madhopur Faces Severe Waterlogging After Torrential Rains
SC Order On Stray Dogs: Petitioner Nanita Sharma Welcomes ‘Balanced’ Verdict
05:21
Now Playing
SC Order On Stray Dogs: Petitioner Nanita Sharma Welcomes ‘Balanced’ Verdict

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?