PM Modi Hits Out at Congress: 'Their Weak Policies Let Pakistan Grab Kashmir!'
On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of failing India’s sovereignty, saying its 'weak policies' allowed Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Kashmir. Modi said Sardar Patel wanted full integration, but Nehru’s decisions divided Kashmir, leading to decades of bloodshed and terrorism.
