Delhi Chokes Again! Minister Blames Punjab Govt, Slams AAP Over ‘Appeasement Politics’

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 22 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa blamed the Punjab government for allegedly forcing farmers to burn stubble, worsening the capital’s air crisis. In an explosive interview, Sirsa accused AAP of appeasement politics and targeting Hindu festivals. He also discussed cloud seeding and pollution-control efforts to tackle Delhi’s choking smog.

