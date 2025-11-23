MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
MEA Briefs on PM Modi’s South Africa Visit & G20 Leaders Summit

Published : Nov 23 2025, 02:11 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs held a special briefing in Johannesburg on PM Narendra Modi’s visit to South Africa and the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit. Officials outlined key agenda points, India’s priorities, and bilateral engagements planned during the trip. The press conference highlighted New Delhi’s focus on global cooperation and economic resilience.

