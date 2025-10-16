MEA Responds to Trump’s Claim on Modi, Russian Oil Deal
India’s Ministry of External Affairs clarified its stance on energy imports after Donald Trump claimed PM Modi assured him India would stop buying Russian oil. The MEA stated that India’s energy policy is guided by national interests and consumer protection, rejecting any external pressure. Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi over Trump’s remarks.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing