Manipur Violence Aftermath: Displaced Families in Imphal Relief Camp Demand Peace

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 08 2025, 05:01 PM IST
In Imphal East’s Ideal Girls' College relief camp, over 100 families displaced by Manipur’s 2023 ethnic violence still wait to return home. Their cloth partitions are walls of dignity - silent witnesses to pain, resilience, and the unbreakable hope for peace. This is more than survival. It's a call for unity, healing, and action.

