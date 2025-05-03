North East Pulse | Manipur's First-Ever Ropeway Linking Ibudhou Marjing Polo Complex to Foothill
Manipur is on the brink of a historic milestone as the state prepares to launch its first-ever ropeway at Marjing Hill, connecting the iconic Ibudhou Marjing Polo Complex to the foothills. The ropeway, which has begun trial runs, is expected to boost tourism, improve accessibility for visitors of all ages, and showcase the breathtaking landscapes of Imphal East. This landmark project not only celebrates Manipur’s rich cultural heritage-closely tied to the origins of modern polo-but also promises significant economic benefits for local businesses and the hospitality sector.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
01:51
Now Playing
02:48
Now Playing
Sports
08:25
Now Playing
02:22
Now Playing
03:02
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing