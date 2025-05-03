North East Pulse | Manipur's First-Ever Ropeway Linking Ibudhou Marjing Polo Complex to Foothill

Manipur is on the brink of a historic milestone as the state prepares to launch its first-ever ropeway at Marjing Hill, connecting the iconic Ibudhou Marjing Polo Complex to the foothills. The ropeway, which has begun trial runs, is expected to boost tourism, improve accessibility for visitors of all ages, and showcase the breathtaking landscapes of Imphal East. This landmark project not only celebrates Manipur’s rich cultural heritage-closely tied to the origins of modern polo-but also promises significant economic benefits for local businesses and the hospitality sector.