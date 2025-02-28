Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

A WhatsApp chat between Nikita Sharma and her sister-in-law has surfaced, revealing the distressing events leading up to the tragic death of TCS employee Manav Sharma. Nikita expressed deep concern about Manav's behavior, stating he was drunk and threatening suicide. Despite her fears, she was advised to ignore him and sleep. An FIR has been registered against Nikita and her family under Section 108 for abetment of suicide. Watch.