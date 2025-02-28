Manav Sharma Case: Wife Nikita Breaks Silence, Reveals SHOCKING Details!

In a recent development, Nikita Sharma, wife of the late Manav Sharma, has addressed the circumstances leading up to her husband's tragic death. She revealed that over a year into their marriage, their relationship became strained due to issues related to her past, leading to an abusive environment. Nikita stated that Manav had previously attempted to take his life multiple times. On the day of the incident, she alerted her sister-in-law about Manav's intentions to take an extreme step.