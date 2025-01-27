Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

In this report, we discuss the recent discovery of a man-eating tiger found dead in Wayanad, Kerala. This tiger was linked to the tragic death of a tribal woman named Radha, who was killed while collecting coffee beans. Postmortem results revealed deep cuts on the tiger's neck and remnants of Radha’s clothing and jewelry in its stomach. Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod Krishnan confirmed that the tiger likely died from injuries sustained in a fight with another tiger. As authorities prepared to capture or eliminate the animal, it was found dead just hours later. WATCH.