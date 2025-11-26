Mamata Banerjee Holds Massive Anti-SIR Rally at Bangaon, North 24 Parganas

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led a major rally and protest march in Bangaon (North 24 Parganas, West Bengal) against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She addressed a large gathering, accused the central authorities of targeting vulnerable communities, and warned that the ruling party could face backlash if even one legitimate voter is removed.

