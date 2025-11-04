Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive Kolkata Protest Against SIR Phase 2

As Phase 2 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists begins across 12 States and UTs, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee led a massive protest in Kolkata. The rally slammed the Election Commission’s SIR process, calling it 'unfair' and 'politically motivated.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source