At Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, a miraculous floating stone displayed by Vrihaspati Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara has become a major attraction. Believed to be from the Ram Setu built in the Treta Yuga, this stone floats on water and has 'Shri Ram' inscribed on it. Devotees believe it fulfills wishes and removes hardships. Thousands visit daily, experiencing peace and spiritual energy.