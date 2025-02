A massive crowd gathered at the Sangam Ghats in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on February 23, marking the last weekend of the Maha Kumbh. Devotees from across the country participated in the grand gathering, taking part in rituals and prayers. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26, coinciding with the Maha Shivratri festival, marking the end of this historic religious event.