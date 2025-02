Magha Purnima 2025 falls on February 12, with the Purnima Tithi from February 11, 6:55 PM, to February 12, 7:22 PM. Devotees take holy dips, perform Satyanarayan Puja, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Charitable acts like feeding Brahmins and cows are considered auspicious. Observing these rituals is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth, making this day highly significant in Hindu traditions.