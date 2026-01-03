MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Lakhs of Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga on Paush Purnima Snan in Prayagraj During Magh Mela

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 03 2026, 04:00 PM IST
High-security arrangements have been made by the administration, with UP ATS mobile patrol squads monitoring the Magh Mela area as increasing numbers of devotees flock in. Magh Mela Adhikari, Rishi Raj said, "... The Magh Mela begins today on the occasion of Paush Purnima Snan. We are now at the Sangam area, and all the arrangements are in place. We have enough changing rooms available here, and security and monitoring are in place. By 8 AM today, 6 lakh 50 thousand devotees have taken a holy dip at the Sangam..."

