Lucknow: Massive Fire Breaks at Scrap Shops Near Itaunja Bridge
A blaze erupted at scrap shops near the Itaunja Bridge in Lucknow on Monday, prompting an immediate response from fire teams. Efforts to control and extinguish the flames are still underway. Authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported yet, while the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
