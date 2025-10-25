Coalition of Willing Leaders' Urge Tougher Sanctions to 'Bring Russia to Negotiation Table'

Leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing' gathered in London and online, calling for even tougher sanctions to force Russia back to the negotiating table as the war in Ukraine drags on. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more than twenty allied heads of government, urged global partners to expand sanctions beyond Russia’s biggest oil companies to target the entire Russian energy sector and its shadow fleet operations. Watch.

