Nepali Girl Student Found Dead at KIIT Hostel: Mother Breaks Down at AIIMS Mortuary in Bhubaneswar

Tragedy struck again at Bhubaneswar’s KIIT University as the mother of 18-year-old Nepali student Prisa Sah was seen inconsolable at the AIIMS mortuary after her daughter was found dead in her hostel room. This marks the second such incident involving a Nepali student at KIIT in just three months. Police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating, while the university faces criticism for its handling of the crisis, especially after earlier attempts to evict over 1,000 Nepali students from campus. WATCH.