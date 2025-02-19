KIIT Death Case: Video Shows DESPERATE Attempt by Staff, Students to Open Prakriti's Room Door
In a heartbreaking incident at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, Prakriti Lamsal, was found dead in her hostel room. Despite staff and students attempting to intervene, it was too late. The glass window was broken to access the room. This tragedy has ignited protests on campus, with students demanding justice and accountability for alleged harassment faced by the victim. Watch.