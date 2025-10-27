MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Khesari Lal Yadav SLAMS Ravi Kishan: 'Temple Important, But So are Jobs & Education'

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 27 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Share this Video

RJD leader and Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav responded to BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s remarks, clarifying he’s not against religion but against those who seek votes or create divides in its name. Khesari emphasized the importance of employment, education, and healthcare alongside faith, and mocked Ravi’s controversial statement made before Yogi Adityanath.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Khesari Lal Yadav SLAMS Ravi Kishan: 'Temple Important, But So are Jobs & Education'
Now Playing
Khesari Lal Yadav SLAMS Ravi Kishan: 'Temple Important, But So are Jobs & Education'
'Modi is Not Trusting China, But…' — Abhijit Chavda on India’s Geopolitical Move
Now Playing
'Modi is Not Trusting China, But…' — Abhijit Chavda on India’s Geopolitical Move
‘Adjust Kar Lete Hai’: Will Bihari Migrants' Children Also Face a Life of Struggle? | EXCLUSIVE
Now Playing
‘Adjust Kar Lete Hai’: Will Bihari Migrants' Children Also Face a Life of Struggle? | EXCLUSIVE
Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees in Varanasi Prepare Thekua Prasad
Now Playing
Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees in Varanasi Prepare Thekua Prasad
Satish Shah’s Last Rites Performed at Pawan Hans
Now Playing
Satish Shah’s Last Rites Performed at Pawan Hans
Delhi Customs Seize 170g Gold Hidden in Plastic Bottle Cap
Now Playing
Delhi Customs Seize 170g Gold Hidden in Plastic Bottle Cap
Abhijit Chavda Decodes Trump 2.0, Adani, Deep State & Global Power Shifts
Now Playing
Abhijit Chavda Decodes Trump 2.0, Adani, Deep State & Global Power Shifts
Amit Shah In Bihar, Lashes Out at RJD During Public Rally in Munger | Bihar Elections
Now Playing
Amit Shah In Bihar, Lashes Out at RJD During Public Rally in Munger | Bihar Elections
Tehseen Poonawalla EXCLUSIVE | Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025?
Now Playing
Tehseen Poonawalla EXCLUSIVE | Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025?
Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees Throng Ghats for Day One ‘Nahay Khay’ Ritual, Offer Prayers
Now Playing
Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees Throng Ghats for Day One ‘Nahay Khay’ Ritual, Offer Prayers

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Noora Slams Aryan & Akbar for Cooking Separately
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Noora Slams Aryan & Akbar for Cooking Separately
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer & Nehal Out? Double Eviction Twist in Weekend Ka Vaar!
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer & Nehal Out? Double Eviction Twist in Weekend Ka Vaar!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 | Nevin Vs Shanavas: Another Fresh Dramatic Clash!
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 | Nevin Vs Shanavas: Another Fresh Dramatic Clash!
Bigg Boss 19: Finally Mridul Became Captain This Week? Find Out
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Finally Mridul Became Captain This Week? Find Out

News

Khesari Lal Yadav SLAMS Ravi Kishan: 'Temple Important, But So are Jobs & Education'
12:22
Now Playing
Khesari Lal Yadav SLAMS Ravi Kishan: 'Temple Important, But So are Jobs & Education'
'Modi is Not Trusting China, But…' — Abhijit Chavda on India’s Geopolitical Move
04:12
Now Playing
'Modi is Not Trusting China, But…' — Abhijit Chavda on India’s Geopolitical Move
India-China Flights Resume After Five Years | Chinese Envoy Calls it 'Very Important Day'
03:43
Now Playing
India-China Flights Resume After Five Years | Chinese Envoy Calls it 'Very Important Day'

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?