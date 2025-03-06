Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 6, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Moideen K Faizy, the National President of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Faizy was taken into custody at the IGI airport in New Delhi. The ED alleges that SDPI is a political front of PFI and that Faizy was involved in utilizing proceeds of crime. Watch.

