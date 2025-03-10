Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 10, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Former MLA A Padmakumar has announced his withdrawal from all elected positions within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM. He denied any plans to join other political parties, emphasizing his commitment to the party's ideology despite his decision. Padmakumar expressed dissatisfaction with certain party decisions, particularly the inclusion of Minister Veena George as a permanent invitee to the state committee. Watch.

