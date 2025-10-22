Kerala Helipad Tarmac Sinks as President Droupadi Murmu Lands
In Kerala’s Pramadam Stadium, a section of the helipad tarmac gave way as President Droupadi Murmu’s helicopter landed. Quick action by police and fire personnel pushed the chopper out of the sunken area. No casualties were reported, but the incident caused a temporary security and logistical concern.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing