Congress MP KC Venugopal Speaks On Arrest of Two Malayali Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 04 2025, 05:04 PM IST
On the arrest of two Malayali nuns in Chhattisgarh, Congress MP KC Venugopal says, 'The real truth is that they put innocent nuns behind bars for nine days. When our MPs met Home Minister Amit Shah, he told them that this case does not come under the purview of NIA. But the case was fought in the NIA court and a NIA public prosecutor argued the case... If what the Home Minister said is true, why is the NIA investigating the case?... They were accused of serious crimes like conversion and human trafficking. This is too much...'

