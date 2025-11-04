Amanjot Kaur’s Family Celebrates India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Win

In Mohali, Punjab, Indian cricketer Amanjot Kaur’s grandfather, Ifher Singh, expressed immense joy after India’s Women’s Team clinched the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title. He said the family watched the thrilling match till 2 a.m. and felt proud of Amanjot’s achievement and India’s victory on the global stage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source