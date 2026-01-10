Sadia Bhat Creates History by Launching Kashmir’s 1st Women-Led Cab Service, Inspiring Change

Sopore’s Sadia Bhat launched Buraaq Cabs, introducing a new chapter in women-led entrepreneurship. Her initiative marks the Valley’s first women-led cab service, symbolising courage, innovation, and self-reliance. Kashmir’s transport sector has long been male-dominated, making her entry a significant social and professional challenge. Undeterred by stereotypes or skepticism, Sadia stepped forward, proving leadership and vision transcend gender boundaries. Buraaq Cabs is more than transport, addressing mobility gaps while redefining women’s roles in entrepreneurship. The venture reflects changing mindsets among Kashmiri youth, prioritising innovation, confidence, and local talent.

