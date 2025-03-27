user
Karnataka Pulse | Ranya's SHOCKING Confession: Hawala Used in Gold Smuggling, 3rd Suspect Nabbed

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 27, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has confessed to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) that she used hawala channels to finance her gold purchases. This revelation comes amidst her ongoing legal troubles after being arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport with 14.8 kg of gold valued at over ₹12.56 crore. The DRI has revealed that Rao's confession implicates her in a larger gold smuggling operation, raising serious questions about financial irregularities and the involvement of other suspects. WATCH.

