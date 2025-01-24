Karnataka Pulse | Is the State Facing a Microfinance Crisis? What's the Controversy?
In this episode of Karnataka Pulse, we look into the brewing controversy surrounding microfinance in Karnataka. With rising reports of harassment, suicides, and mass exodus from villages due to aggressive lending practices, the situation has sparked widespread concern. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticizes the current government's failure to regulate microfinance companies, while women across the state are leading campaigns against exploitative practices. WATCH.