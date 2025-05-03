Karnataka Pulse | 'Will Wear Suicide Bomb' Minister’s SHOCKING Remark After Pahalgam Attack
Karnataka Housing and Minorities Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has ignited controversy with his dramatic statement following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing a press conference, Khan declared he is ready to 'wear a suicide bomb and go to Pakistan' if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah allow it, insisting his offer is serious and not made in jest. WATCH.
