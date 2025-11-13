Inside JeM’s Digital Ter**r Arsenal | Expert Soumya Awasthi EXCLUSIVE | Delhi Red Fort Blast

Watch ORF fellow Soumya Awasthi as she unpacks how Jaish-e-Mohammad has evolved its ter**r infrastructure using digital means -- leveraging social media, online gaming, cryptocurrencies, AI, and more. She draws attention to the lethal potential of AI in indoctrination, misinformation, and terror financing amid the backdrop of the Delhi Red Fort blast. Find out about the shifting radicalization process, funding methods, and the urgent need for a cohesive counter-strategy to combat these new-age threats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source