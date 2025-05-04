Jaishankar Calls Out European Duplicity | says, No Preachers, Only Partners Needed
India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar took a dig at European countries as meek preachers and not partners. He was talking at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025 on May 4, 2025. The minister didn’t mince words and said, 'We look for partners, we don't look for preachers. Particularly, preachers who don't practice at home what they preach abroad.'
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
02:02
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing