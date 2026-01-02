Jaishankar on Bangladesh Unrest: 'India Helps Where There Is Good Neighbourliness'
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke on unrest in Bangladesh and India’s neighbourhood policy, stressing that India believes in supporting neighbours who maintain good relations. Citing vaccine support during COVID and a $4-billion aid package to Sri Lanka, he said India’s growth benefits the entire region.
