Restoring J&K Statehood Imp to Enhance Security? | Excl With Ex-DGP UP Prakash Singh

In this exclusive conversation, Ex-DGP UP Prakash Singh discusses the urgent need to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood. He speaks on its critical role in regaining the trust of local people and enhancing cooperation in India’s national security. Watch full Interview: https://youtu.be/FH09PcGAP74?si=OIoIYehfT7-3Frkw

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source