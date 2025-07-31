MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

ISRO Launches GSLV‑F16 With NASA‑ISRO NISAR Satellite, Liftoff to Separation

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 31 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Witness the majestic launch of the GSLV‑F16 rocket carrying the NASA‑ISRO NISAR satellite. After a flawless liftoff from Sriharikota at 5:40 PM IST, each stage separated precisely, placing the Earth-observing spacecraft into sun-synchronous orbit. NISAR will deliver radar data for climate science, disaster monitoring, and global environmental mapping.

