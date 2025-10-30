Is Rahul Gandhi Protecting Illegal Voters? BJP's Tuhin Sinha on Congress' SIR Take | Bihar Elections

Is Rahul Gandhi Protecting Illegal Voters? BJP's Tuhin Sinha on Congress' SIR Take
BJP's National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha raises serious questions about the Congress party's stance on SIR and illegal voters in India. In this exclusive, Sinha discusses allegations that Congress may be enabling the presence of illegal voters in the electoral rolls, impacting the integrity of elections. He also speaks on development issues in Bihar, fielding of candidates with criminal background and much more. Watch.
