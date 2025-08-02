Caught on Cam: Helmetless Bikers Throw Burning Matchstick After Denied Petrol in Indore
In a dangerous incident captured on CCTV in Indore, two bikers reacted violently after being denied petrol for not wearing helmets. When the petrol pump staff refused to refuel them following the strict 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule, a scuffle broke out, escalating to the bikers throwing a lit matchstick near the petrol tank. Thankfully, no damage occurred. Police have arrested both accused, and legal action is underway.
