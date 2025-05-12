'Indian Military Bases, Systems Fully Operational': Air Marshal AK Bharti on Operation Sindoor

Air Marshal AK Bharti affirmed that all Indian military bases and systems remain fully operational and ready for any future missions, following the successful completion of Operation Sindoor. Presenting a comprehensive overview of the Indian Air Force’s precision strikes on key targets across Pakistan, Air Marshal Bharti highlighted the strategic impact and operational achievements of the IAF. Addressing the use of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s iconic verse- 'विनय ना मानत जलध जड़ गए तीन दिन बीति। बोले राम सकोप तब भय बिनु होय ना प्रीति' -in the official presentation, he underscored India’s resolve to fight back the enemies when dialogue fails, decisive action becomes necessary. The briefing comes after the IAF neutralized multiple terror hubs and repelled major drone attacks, sending a clear message of deterrence and preparedness to any adversary. Watch.